SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Mary S. Chan Sells 4,207 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.50. The stock had a trading volume of 351,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,402. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $169.23 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SBA Communications by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

