Scala One Day Volume Reaches $368.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $510,529.00 and approximately $368.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.03401330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00200776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

