Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after buying an additional 1,715,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after buying an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after buying an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after buying an additional 7,741,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,708,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.