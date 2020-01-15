Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 478,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

SNDR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 236,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.38.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Schneider National by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.