Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $23,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 319,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,378. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.3066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.