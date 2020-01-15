Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Raised by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 5.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. 211,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,976. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1889 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

