Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,531,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 636,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period.

SCHR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. 18,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,723. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

