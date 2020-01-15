Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 669,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

