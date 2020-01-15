Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

