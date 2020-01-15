Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,158 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 21.6% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned 3.96% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $366,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $96.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1956 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

