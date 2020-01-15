Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 305,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,085. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3074 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

