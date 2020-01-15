Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,497 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,228.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. 948,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,200. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $58.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4658 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

