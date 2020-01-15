Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 408,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,789. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

