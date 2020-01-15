Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Boosted by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 952.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 802,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.08 and a 12-month high of $78.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4665 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

