Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA remained flat at $$76.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. 298,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,459. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

