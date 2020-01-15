Scorum Coins (SCR) Trading 43.3% Higher This Week

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $201,456.00 and $22,864.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com.

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

