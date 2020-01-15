Scotiabank Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.61.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO traded down C$1.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 211,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.78. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.