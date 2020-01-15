Scotiabank Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$95.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.15.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$94.25. 151,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.65. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$62.56 and a 52-week high of C$95.19.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$344,400. Also, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,626.60.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

