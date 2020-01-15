Scott D. Grinis Sells 30,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $2,208,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,943.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ENV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Envestnet by 535.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

