Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.55). Scpharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCPH shares. ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

SCPH opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Scpharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

