SCRIV NETWORK Market Cap Hits $15,932.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $15,932.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

