Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several analysts recently commented on SA shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 6,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,476. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $832.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.