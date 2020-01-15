Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 265,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,764,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.