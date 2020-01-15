Sealchain Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (SEAL)

Sealchain (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Sealchain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sealchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including MXC and LBank. Sealchain has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $267,520.00 worth of Sealchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sealchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.34 or 0.06047810 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026259 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036552 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00127964 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Sealchain Token Profile

Sealchain is a token. It was first traded on February 11th, 2018. Sealchain’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,813,492 tokens. Sealchain’s official website is sealchain.io. Sealchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sealchain

Sealchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sealchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sealchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sealchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sealchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sealchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.