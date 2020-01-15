SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.79). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

SPNE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.15. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SeaSpine by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,512,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

