Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,959

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STB. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Secure Trust Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

STB traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,640 ($21.57). 173,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.70. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $303.03 million and a PE ratio of 10.15.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.