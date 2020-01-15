Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.46).

STB opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,533.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,403.70. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $297.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

