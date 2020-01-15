Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Trust Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

STB traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,640 ($21.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.70. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The company has a market cap of $303.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

