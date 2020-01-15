Seele (SEELE) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Seele has a total market capitalization of $92.56 million and $29.78 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Bilaxy, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, HADAX, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.