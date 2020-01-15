Selfkey Price Tops $0.0016 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Selfkey has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, RightBTC, Binance and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, Binance, RightBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

