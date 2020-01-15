SelfSell (SSC) Trading Up 59.6% This Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. SelfSell has a total market cap of $194,614.00 and approximately $24,694.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

