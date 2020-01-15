Sentient Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,912.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $851,967.00 and $36,912.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.01393439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00050241 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205996 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00076188 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,172,257 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,172,258 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.