Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Upbit and Bibox. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $3.28 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008330 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005647 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, GDAC, Bittrex, DDEX, IDEX, Upbit, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

