Sessia (KICKS) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Sessia token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Over the last week, Sessia has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.10 or 0.05971700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035247 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00119713 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

KICKS is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,897,192 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

