Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $20,366,019.96 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,463,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after purchasing an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $58,021,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

