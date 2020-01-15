Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 109.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 436,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

