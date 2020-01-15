Shelly O’brien Sells 4,500 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $328,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,408.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ENV traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. 32,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 148.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $22,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $13,595,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 39.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 110,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

