Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $574.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $575.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.81. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $371.00 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.