SHIELD Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,861.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $89,861.00 and $17.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,733.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.01872634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.66 or 0.03782995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00654828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00753009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00085748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00599836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

