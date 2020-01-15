Shift (SHIFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $392,914.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 47.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Shift has traded 56.9% lower against the US dollar. Shift has a market cap of $392,914.00 and approximately $7,961.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,679,215 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

