ShipChain (SHIP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $499.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $499.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

