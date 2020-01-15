Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

RQIH stock remained flat at $GBX 178.50 ($2.35) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.19. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.40 ($2.98). The firm has a market cap of $349.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 2,334.54 and a current ratio of 2,334.54.

About Randall & Quilter Investment

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

