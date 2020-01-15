Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOC. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Banco Santander reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

HOC stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 168.50 ($2.22). 1,535,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.14. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $863.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

