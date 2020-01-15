Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Declines By 5.9%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 951,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.22% and a negative net margin of 1,165.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,676,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 136,751 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 140,458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.