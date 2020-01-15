Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Expands By 8.7%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 29.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACOR. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of ACOR opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

