Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expands By 7.2%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 39.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

