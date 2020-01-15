Short Interest in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Declines By 7.2%

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 598,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Anixter International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Anixter International by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anixter International by 39.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXE. Longbow Research downgraded Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE:AXE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.09. 373,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,741. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. Anixter International has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.