Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Rises By 6.7%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,500,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 989,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,755,000 after acquiring an additional 589,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 429,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.