Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Decreases By 7.2%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $716,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,489. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $345.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.08.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARTNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

