Short Interest in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Expands By 7.9%

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $7,657,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.41. 14,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a twelve month low of $155.22 and a twelve month high of $305.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.75.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

